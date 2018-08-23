Dinner on the Diamond with David Eckstein

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals are excited to again partner with Aaron Sachs & Associates to host the second annual Dinner on the Diamond at Hammons Field, featuring former St. Louis Cardinals World Series MVP David Eckstein.

Dinner on the Diamond with David Eckstein will take place Saturday, September 22 and is a charitable event to benefit the Lost & Found Grief Center.

With gates opening for the event at 5pm, all guests will enjoy dinner on the award-winning playing surface at Hammons Field from 5:30 - 7pm and will receive a David Eckstein signed baseball. Starting at 6:15pm, the St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants game will be shown on the Springfield Cardinals 2,244 square-foot, 13HD Video Board.

Beginning in the bottom of the third inning of the St. Louis Cardinals game, David Eckstein will speak about his playing career and much more. Additionally, all fans that register for Dinner on the Diamond will receive an autographed baseball from David Eckstein.

Tickets for Dinner on the Diamond with David Eckstein are available right now. Individual/Social Tickets are only $75, a VIP Meet & Greet Experience is $150 and discounted tables for groups of 10 fans are just $1,000. Group tables also receive the VIP Meet & Greet Experience.

Individual/Social Ticket:

- Cost: $75

- Regular Seating

- Dinner with David Eckstein

- Autographed Item

VIP Meet & Greet Ticket:

- Cost: $150

- Meet David Eckstein in the Cardinals Clubhouse

- Autographed Item

- Premium Seating for Dinner on the Diamond

Group tables receive the VIP Meet & Greet Ticket experience with purchase.

To order your Dinner on the Diamond and VIP Meet and Greet Tickets right now, click the link below or contact Springfield Cardinals Community Marketing Coordinator Regina Norris at (417) 832-3018 or rnorris@cardinals.com.

