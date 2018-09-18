Dinner on the Diamond with David Eckstein Ticket Deadline 11am Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals are excited to again partner with Aaron Sachs & Associates to host the second annual Dinner on the Diamond at Hammons Field, featuring former St. Louis Cardinals World Series MVP David Eckstein.

Dinner on the Diamond with David Eckstein will take place Saturday, September 22 and is a charitable event to benefit the Lost & Found Grief Center.

Tickets for Dinner on the Diamond with David Eckstein are available through Wednesday, September 19 at 11am. Click the link below to secure your spot.

With gates opening for the event at 5:15pm, all guests will enjoy dinner on the award-winning playing surface at Hammons Field from 5:30 - 7pm.

During Dinner on the Diamond, David Eckstein will speak about his playing career and much more. Additionally, all fans that register for Dinner on the Diamond will receive an autographed baseball from David Eckstein.

Tickets for Dinner on the Diamond with David Eckstein are available right now. Individual/Social Tickets are only $75. The VIP Meet & Greet Experience and discounted tables for groups of 10 fans are sold out.

Individual/Social Ticket:

- Cost: $75

- Regular Seating

- Dinner with David Eckstein

- Autographed Item

To order your Dinner on the Diamond tickets right now, contact Springfield Cardinals Community Marketing Coordinator Regina Norris at (417) 832-3018 or rnorris@cardinals.com.

