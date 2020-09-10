Dinner and a Movie Night at Salem Memorial Ballpark

SALEM, Va. - On Saturday, September 26th, the Salem Red Sox will feature Disney's family film "Coco" along with Dining on the Diamond, presented by Virginia Birth Father Registry. Gates will open at 5:30p, movie begins at 7:30p. Attendees will have an assortment of options during the fourth movie night of the Red Sox Summer Movie Series.

While admission and parking are free, cash donations will be accepted on behalf of LovABLE SERVICES, Inc., a non-profit parent company that supports Chris's Coffee & Custard. The shop creates opportunities for gainful and meaningful employment for individuals of all walks of life, focusing on our special needs community. Chris's Coffee and Custard is owned and operated by Beth Woodrum and Chris Woodrum, a long-time, dedicated Salem Red Sox employee.

A limited number of climate-controlled suites with indoor and outdoor seating, perfect for parties up to 10 will be available for purchase. Suites can be reserved for just $75 and offer a suite server, unique view of the high-definition video board, and great space to host your gathering. To reserve a suite, please call (540) 389-3333.

Dining on the Diamond will feature VIP infield tabletop seating along with waitress service. Reservations for Dining on the Diamond are limited and must be booked in advance by calling Kayla Keegan at (540) 302-0240. Reservation times are available for 6p, 6:30p, and 7p.

Guests will also have the option to sit in the outfield or select a great seat in the stadium bowl and concourse. The Red Sox Grill will be open and will offer a variety of ballpark favorites.

Movie night attendees are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating on the outfield. No tents allowed. Additionally, no outside food or beverage is permitted. Dogs will be allowed but must remain in the concourse and not on the field. The Salem Red Sox encourage visitors to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

The "Coco" Family Movie Night menu will be available to VIP suites, Dining on the Diamond, and at the Red Sox Grill and are as follows:

Ballpark Favorites | $7

Grilled Hamburger

Cheeseburger

Jumbo Stadium Dog

Chili Dog

Chicken Tenders

Ballpark Nachos

Dessert | $7

Dippin' Dots

Frozen Churros

Diamond Fare | $10

Â½lb Bacon Cheeseburger

Cowboy Burger

West Coast Dog

Kayla's Chicken Caesar Wrap

Mama Coco's Favorites $10

Quesadilla Suprema

Veggie Tex Mex Burrito

Tacos de Estadio

Taco Salad

Fries will be served with all entrees. An assortment of soft drinks and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, please call the Salem Red Sox at (540) 389-3333.

