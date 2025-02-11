Dink Pate's Top Plays of the Season So Far
February 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Mexico City Capitanes YouTube Video
Top 2025 NBA Draft prospect Dink Pate is ready to put on a show in San Francisco! The Mexico City Capitanes star point guard will represent the G League in #CastrolRisingStars and #GLeagueUpNextGame presented by AT&T.
Watch #CastrolRisingStars on Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 PM/ET on TNT.
Check out the Mexico City Capitanes Statistics
