Dink Pate's Top Plays of the Season So Far

February 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Top 2025 NBA Draft prospect Dink Pate is ready to put on a show in San Francisco! The Mexico City Capitanes star point guard will represent the G League in #CastrolRisingStars and #GLeagueUpNextGame presented by AT&T.

Watch #CastrolRisingStars on Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 PM/ET on TNT.

