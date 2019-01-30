Dinger's Valentine's Day Dinger Grams Now Available

West Sacramento, Calif. - Get that someone special a Dinger Gram this Valentine's Day, available now through Monday, February 11 at the On Deck Shop at Raley Field or online at rivercats.com. Dinger's special Valentine's Day gift is available in two different options and will be personally delivered by Dinger.

This Valentine's Day basket is a fantastic gift idea for any diehard River Cats fan. It comes complete with two Senate-level tickets to any April or May game, a plush teddy bear, a 2019 River Cats calendar, a new splash logo hat (adjustable hat, Velcro closure), a River Cats baseball in a display cube, and Jelly Belly candy. The hat is available in both adult and youth sizes.

Best of all, this special Valentine's Day gift will be personally delivered by Dinger himself.

Each Dinger Gram costs $100 and deliveries must be within a 30-mile radius of Raley Field. Deliveries will be made on either Tuesday, February 12, Wednesday, February 13, or Thursday, February 14 between 8:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Deliveries may be limited due to time and service will be provided to customers on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To order your package and schedule a Dinger Gram delivery, please visit rivercats.com, or stop by the On Deck Shop at Raley Field between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you have any questions, please call (916) 376-4796.

