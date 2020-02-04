Dill, Roudebush Named SPHL Players of the Week

ROANOKE, Va. - The Southern Professional Hockey League announced on Tuesday that Rail Yard Dawgs goaltenders Henry Dill and Austyn Roudebush had been named SPHL Players of the Week. It is the first career Player of the Week honor for both Dill and Roudebush.

Dill and Roudebush combined to made 92 saves on 95 shots faced over the weekend and helped power the Rail Yard Dawgs to a 2-1-0 mark in their games against the Huntsville Havoc and Pensacola Ice Flyers. The duo put up a 1.01 goals against average and .968 save percentage. In Roudebush's start on Friday he held the Ice Flyers off the score sheet with a 29-save shutout in Roanoke's 1-0 win. Dill made 31 saves on 32 shots faced in a 2-1 win at Huntsville on Thursday and stopped 32 of 34 in the 3-1 setback to Pensacola on Saturday night.

Over 10 appearances with the Rail Yard Dawgs, Dill is now 6-3-1 with a 2.56 GAA, a .926 save percentage and one shutout. Roudebush has played in four games, starting two, and is 1-0-1 with a 1.84 GAA and .941 save percentage. Together, they have earned Roanoke's first player of the week honor since February of 2018 when Eric Witzel took it home.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are at home for a pair of games over the upcoming weekend. On Friday the Dawgs take on the Knoxville Ice Bears and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Berglund Center. That will be followed by Marvel Super Hero Night on Saturday, also at 7:05 PM. There is a Wisler Plumbing and Air family four pack available that features four tickets and four chuck-a-pucks, starting at $29. Four packs are available online at railyarddawgs.com.

