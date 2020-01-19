Dill, Rail Yard Dawgs Blank Mayhem, 2-0

ROANOKE, Va. - Henry Dill made 29 saves and Jeff Jones scored twice as the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs shut out the Macon Mayhem, 2-0, Sunday afternoon at Berglund Center. Dill registered his first career SPHL shutout and the Dawgs blanked an opponent for the first time this season.

The Rail Yard Dawgs wasted little time and struck first just two minutes in to the first period. Jones took the puck to the left wing circle and let loose a snap shot that beat Hayden Stewart on the blocker side to give the Dawgs a 1-0 lead.

They would add to that lead at the tail end of the second period while on a power play. CJ Stubbs intercepted a clearing attempt on the left wing boards and carried the puck to the left circle. He sent a no-look pass to Jones on the back post who flicked a shot past Stewart and made it 2-0 Roanoke.

Macon ramped up pressure in the third and fired 16 shots on net in the frame but Dill was up to the task. He turned away everything and stood tall when Macon pulled Stewart for an extra attacker with 2:52 to go in the game. Dill and the defense held on until the final horn as Roanoke dropped Macon, 2-0.

Jones broke a 13-game goal-scoring drought with his two goals and Dill's shutout was the fourth in franchise history. The Rail Yard Dawgs improved to 9-15-5 in the win while Macon dropped to 9-18-4. Roanoke will return to action on Friday night on the road in Huntsville against the Havoc. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 PM at the Von Braun Center. The Dawgs will be holding a watch party for that game, presented by Bud Light, at 202 Social House in downtown Roanoke. Admission is free and watch party activities will begin at 7:00 PM.

