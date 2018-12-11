Dill Is Back

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds are happy to announce the return of goaltender Henry Dill from his loan with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL.

Dill was loaned to Pensacola last week and did not appear in a game for Pensacola last weekend with the Ice Flyers taking on the Knoxville Ice Bears Friday and Saturday night. Dill was put on SPHL waivers and went unclaimed after the weekend.

Dill returns to the Thunderbirds where he won the FHL Goaltender of the month award for October/November with a 5-0-0-2 record, a .936 save percentage and a 1.58 goals against average in seven games played that month.

In a corresponding move the Thunderbirds have released Frankie McClendon from his professional tryout and have moved him to their inactive list.

The Thunderbirds take on the Elmira Enforcers this weekend Friday and Saturday night. Tickets are available at the Fairgrounds Box Office or online at TicketMaster.

