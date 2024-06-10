DiJonai Carrington Secures Season-High 22 PTS in Win over Fever (June 10, 2024)

June 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

A bucket on offense and as passionate as they come on defense.

DiJonai Carrington came one point shy of tying her career-high, finishing with 22 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST and 3 STLS.

