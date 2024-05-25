Sports stats



Orlando City SC

Diego Rossi Bags BRACE with Second Goal vs. Orlando City SC

May 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC YouTube Video


Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS

The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/

Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls

Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS

Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #orlandocitysc

Check out the Orlando City SC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

Major League Soccer Stories from May 25, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central