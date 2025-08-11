Diego Luna Red Card, Kevin Duncan Horse Collar Tackle, Son Heung-Min Earns PK in MLS Debut & More!

August 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

In this week's episode of Instant Replay Son Heung-min wasted no time making headlines in his MLS debut, winning a penalty against Chicago. Meanwhile, USMNT and RSL star Diego Luna saw red in a controversial decision after being horse-collared to the ground. Plus, we break down a serious foul play tackle in Cincinnati vs. Charlotte FC and more of the weekend's biggest referee decisions.







