Diego Gómez: Why Inter Miami's Star Is #1 on the 22 Under 22 List!
October 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Kaylyn Kyle, Sacha Kljestan, and Andrew Wiebe break down why Inter Miami's Diego Gómez claimed the top spot on this year's 22 Under 22 list. What makes him the standout talent among the brightest young stars in MLS? Our experts dive into his game and what sets him apart from the rest.
For the full 2024 22 Under 22 list presented by BODYARMOR visit mlssoccer.com
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass
