Diego Gomez: 2024 Paris Olympics
July 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Inter Miami star Diego Gomez has been selected to represent @TeamUSA at the 2024 Paris Olympics! Hear more about his journey as Gomez sits with @mls studio talent Jillian Sakovits in preparation for the Summer edition of the Olympic Games.
