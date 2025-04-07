Did VAR Get It Right on Messi's Goals?: Instant Replay
April 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Lionel Messi scored twice... but only one made it to the scoreboard. VAR took center stage in South Florida, and Andrew Wiebe is here to break it all down. Was the right call made on each of Messi's goals? Plus, we've got plenty of PK's to review from Matchday 7!
