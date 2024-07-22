Did Seattle's Nouhou Handle the Ball against LAFC? Late PK Drama in Colorado!"
July 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC YouTube Video
Andrew Wiebe is back for another edition of Instant Replay to break down the most controversial plays of the matchday.
