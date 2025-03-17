Sports stats



MLS Portland Timbers

Did Portland Deserve a Late PK? 3 PK Decisions in Philly, Red Card on San Diego's Dreyer Breakaway!

March 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers YouTube Video


Andrew Wiebe breaks down the biggest referee decisions from the weekend, including a potential missed penalty in Portland, a wild match in Philly featuring three PK decisions, and a red card for a foul on San Diego's Anders Dreyer during a breakaway. Did the refs get these calls right? Do you agree with Andrew? Watch and decide for yourself!
Check out the Portland Timbers Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

Major League Soccer Stories from March 17, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central