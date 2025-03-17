Did Portland Deserve a Late PK? 3 PK Decisions in Philly, Red Card on San Diego's Dreyer Breakaway!

March 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Andrew Wiebe breaks down the biggest referee decisions from the weekend, including a potential missed penalty in Portland, a wild match in Philly featuring three PK decisions, and a red card for a foul on San Diego's Anders Dreyer during a breakaway. Did the refs get these calls right? Do you agree with Andrew? Watch and decide for yourself!

