Did Luis Suárez Deserve a PK in the 102nd Minute!? Why Two Goals Were Disallowed in New England?

September 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







Andrew Wiebe is back for another edition of Instant Replay as he breaks down the most controversial plays from Matchday 35.

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.