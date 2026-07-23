Did Keon Hatcher Just Make Catch of the Year?!
Published on July 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
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Canadian Football League Stories from July 23, 2026
- Lions Release OL Allen - B.C. Lions
- Alouettes Ink LB Quinn Urwiler - Montreal Alouettes
- Tiger-Cats Sign Global P Jesse Mirco - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
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