Dickey-Stephens Park Going Cashless

The Arkansas Travelers announced on Friday that Dickey-Stephens Park will be a cashless facility beginning in 2023. All events including Travelers games, other baseball games and non-baseball events will now be cashless.

Patrons will be able to purchase a gift card in person at DSP on the day of the event. These cards will be accepted at all concession stands and the gift shop but will not be accepted at the box office. Cash will still be accepted in the Travelers official parking lot west of the Broadway Bridge. Cards may also be used to pay to park in that lot.

Cashless Q&A:

Q: Does the cashless policy affect any event at the ballpark or just Travelers games? A: All events held at Dickey-Stephens Park will be cashless.

Q: Will cash be taken anywhere outside the ballpark? A: Cash will still be accepted in the Travelers official parking lot west of the Broadway Bridge. Cash will NOT be accepted at the box office.

Q: Will cash be taken anywhere inside the ballpark? A: Cash will only be taken to purchase gift cards that can be used at concession stands and the gift shop.

Q: What if I don't have a card? A: You may purchase a gift card either online in advance or in person at the ballpark. These cards will be accepted at all concession stands and the gift shop but will not be accepted at the box office.

Q: Why is this policy being enacted? A: Going cashless will help to expedite wait times in lines at concession stands and the gift store and will help to promote health and safety for our patrons and staff.

Along with becoming a cashless facility, Dickey-Stephens Park will continue to have a clear bag policy for all events.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (Arkansas Travelers), Instagram (@artravs) and Twitter (@artravs). The 2023 Travs season begins on Thursday, April 6, with the home opener on Tuesday, April 11.

