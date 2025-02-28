Sports stats



WNBA Phoenix Mercury

Diana Taurasi Top 10 Plays of 20-Year Career

February 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video


Decades of Dominance in 10 Plays

From logo threes to clutch daggers, Diana Taurasi turned moments into memories. Relive the brilliance, one play at a time.

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

