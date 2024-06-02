Diana Taurasi Goes for 31 POINTS in WIN vs. the Sparks
June 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
Shooting an impressive 7/9 (77%) from the 3P line, Diana Taurasi recorded her season-high of 31 PTS in tonight's win.
