Diana Taurasi 20-Year Career Top Plays
February 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
After 20 years of playing in the WNBA, Diana Taurasi is officially retiring
Thank you Diana for changing the game forever, all of the accolades could never amount to the type of person and edge you embodied when you stepped out there on the court
One-of-One
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
