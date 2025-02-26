Diana Taurasi 20-Year Career Top Plays

February 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







After 20 years of playing in the WNBA, Diana Taurasi is officially retiring

Thank you Diana for changing the game forever, all of the accolades could never amount to the type of person and edge you embodied when you stepped out there on the court

One-of-One

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

