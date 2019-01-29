Diamonds Are Everyone's Best Friend this February

January 29, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release





BOWIE, Md - In honor of Valentine's Day, the Bowie Baysox have unveiled the 'Bae'sox Valentine's Day Ticket Package on their online store website (baysoxshop.com). Nine packages are available while supplies last.

For $88 (a 25% savings off the regular ticket price), couples receive eight (8) undated Box Seat Ticket vouchers that can be can be redeemed for any numeric combination of games during the 2019 season (so, you could take your spouse to four games or set up a double date and go to two games, etc.).

Those purchasing this special package will go onto the field before the Baysox home game on Saturday, April 27, 2019 and meet some of the players. Then, each couple will take the field with a member of the Baysox starting lineup and stand at the player's position for the National Anthem ahead of the matchup with the Akron RubberDucks at 6:35 p.m. ET.

Fans who purchase this package are also qualified to receive Season Ticket Holder benefits. These rewards include: taking batting practice on the field during a special picnic, discounts on catered special events at the ballpark and a special Season Ticket Holder gift.

For full details, go to our store website (baysoxshop.com) and click on the Baesox Valentine's Day tab on the front page.

The Bowie Baysox 2019 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox will return in 2019 to celebrate their 27th Season. The team's 2019 home opener will be Thursday, April 11, against the Harrisburg Senators at 6:35 p.m. To keep up with Baysox news during the offseason, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from January 29, 2019

Diamonds Are Everyone's Best Friend this February - Bowie Baysox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.