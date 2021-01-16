Di Salvo Gets 100th Win as Ice Bears Prevail 6-2

January 16, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







Peter Di Salvo made 24 saves to pick up his 100th professional win and the Knoxville Ice Bears rode a four-goal first period en route to a 6-2 win over the Huntsville Havoc Saturday night at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

Di Salvo's win was his 96th in the SPHL. He has four career wins in the ECHL. His 96 wins in the SPHL are the second-most in league history behind Chad Collins' 103.

Connor Sanvido and Anthony McVeigh each scored twice for Knoxville. Brendan Van Riemsdyk and Colton Heffley also scored goals while Nick Master had two assists.

Sanvido scored at 4:04 of the first to give Knoxville the early lead. Less than three minutes later Austin Plevy fed the puck from the blue line to Master at the hash, who tapped it across the slot to Van Riemsdyk for a quick shot that beat Jason Pawloski.

Heffley scored on a power play at 14:23 and McVeigh tapped in a rebound to beat Pawloski five-hole to close out the first period.

McVeigh was left alone in front of the net when Brady Fleurent found him after winning a puck battle off the right corner wall. McVeigh's one-timer made it 5-0 Knoxville at 7:51 of the second.

John Schiavo and Mathieu Newcomb scored before the end of the second to get Huntsville on the board. Sanvido tallied his second of the night with 1:45 remaining off a pass from Sean Giles from behind the net. Pawloski finished with 24 saves.

The Ice Bears will host the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday and Saturday for a doubleheader weekend at the Coliseum.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.