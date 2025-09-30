Deyna Castellanos' First NWSL Goal
Published on September 30, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video
Deyna Castellanos, Venezuelan star, entered the NWSL in style back in 2024.
Check out the Portland Thorns FC Statistics
