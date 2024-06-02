DeWanna Bonner Leads Her Connecticut Sun Squad to 8-0!

June 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







DeWanna Bonner put on a show with an 18 PT, 10 REB, 2 BLK double-double performance in today's matchup vs. the Dream.

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

