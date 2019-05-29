Devils Sign Nikita Popugaev to AHL Contract

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils announced today that the club has signed forward Nikita Popugaev to an American Hockey League contract for the 2019-2020 season. The announcement was made by Binghamton's general manager, Tom Fitzgerald.

Popugaev, 20, is a 2017 fourth-round pick (98th overall) of the New Jersey Devils. The Moscow, Russia native played in 17 games for Binghamton and recorded five points (three goals, two assists). Prior to joining the Devils, Popugaev spent the 2018-2019 season and parts of the 2017-2018 season in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with both CSKA Moscow and Khabarovsk Amur.

The 6-foot-6, 217-pound forward played three seasons of junior hockey (2015-2018) in the Western Hockey League with Moose Jaw and Prince George. In 154 regular-season games in the WHL, Popugaev recorded 47 goals and 76 assists for 123 points.

