Devils Sign John Edwardh to One-Year AHL Contract

May 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Devils today announced that the club has signed forward John Edwardh to a one-year, American Hockey League contract. The announcement came from Devils' General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Edwardh, 23, recorded an assist in his first and only game with the Devils this seaon on an amateur tryout. The forward also appeared in two games with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder.

Edwardh spent the past four years playing his collegiate career for the UMass Lowell River Hawks and totaled 87 points (38 goals, 49 assists) in 136 games. The native of Calgary, Alberta helped the River Hawks capture the Hockey East Championship in 2016-17.

The Devils will open up the 2018-19 season at home on Saturday, October 6 at 7:05 p.m.

