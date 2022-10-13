Detulleo to Transition to Front Office at Season's End

HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Huntsville Havoc have announced that head coach Glenn Detulleo will be retiring from coaching at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

Following his retirement, Detulleo will be transitioning into a front office role with the team as Executive General Manager. The upcoming season will be his 11th year at the helm in Huntsville already notching a total of 278 wins. Detulleo has led the Havoc to two championships during his time as head coach. He is also the longest-tenured and winningest coach in franchise history.

"Coaching in Huntsville over the last 10 seasons has been a dream come true," Detulleo said. "My coaching career might be coming to an end, but I am thrilled to continue my journey with such a great organization."

Upon Detulleo's retirement, Assistant Coach Stuart Stefan will take over as head coach. He will become the seventh head coach in the Havoc's 19-year existence. Stefan played seven seasons with the Havoc before becoming an assistant coach in 2018. As a player, Stefan scored 84 goals and tallied 164 assists for Huntsville. He was also a part of the team's two most recent championships as a player as well as a coach.

"I have learned so much from Glenn and I'm extremely grateful for this opportunity." Stefan said. "I'm excited to get to work and continue the winning tradition here in Huntsville."

The Havoc begin their season on October 20th at Pensacola before returning to Huntsville on October 28th for the home opener.

