Detroit Signs Evgeny Svechnikov to One-Year Extension

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed right wing Evgeny Svechnikov to a one-year contract extension.

Svechnikov, 23, completed his third full professional campaign in 2019-20, returning to the ice in October after missing the entire 2018-19 season due to a knee injury. In his first game back with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on Oct. 5, he registered three points (1-2-3). Svechnikov totaled 25 points (11-14-25) and 61 penalty minutes in 51 total games with Grand Rapids, placing sixth on the team in points. He also appeared in four games with the Red Wings and has notched four points (2-2-4) and 10 penalty minutes in 20 NHL games since debuting in 2016-17. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound winger has skated in 182 games with the Griffins since 2015-16, notching 99 points (38-61-99) and 181 penalty minutes, while adding 14 points (6-8-14) and 24 penalty minutes in 26 AHL postseason games. As a first-year pro in 2016-17, Svechnikov registered a career-high 51 points (20-31-51) in 74 regular-season games and helped the Griffins capture the 2017 Calder Cup championship.

Originally drafted by the Red Wings in the first round (19th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Svechnikov spent two seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League prior to turning pro, registering 157 points (64-93-157) and 167 penalty minutes in 105 games with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles from 2014-16. The Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia, native also earned a silver medal at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship with Russia, and previously captured silver medals for his country at the 2013 World Junior A Challenge and 2013 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

