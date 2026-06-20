Detroit City vs. Louisville City on ESPN2 ! Tonight at 5:00
Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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CBS Sports Golazo Network and ESPN+ will continue to provide full-season coverage of the USL Championship and League One season throughout the year with action available to stream for free through CBS Sports Golazo Network.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 20, 2026
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