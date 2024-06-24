Detroit City vs Birmingham Legion FC: Wednesday, June 26

June 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC YouTube Video







Tune into CBS Sports Network on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.