Detroit City FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

November 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC YouTube Video







Lewis Hilton scored the decisive goal from the spot after goalkeeper Jordan Farr recorded a pair of saves as the Tampa Bay Rowdies advanced 3-1 in a penalty shootout against Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium on Saturday night after the sides had played to a 1-1 draw after extra time in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix.

