Detroit City FC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC YouTube Video







Maxi Rodriguez scored the only goal from the penalty spot as Detroit City FC took a 1-0 victory against New Mexico United to break an eight-game winless streak for the hosts at Keyworth Stadium as Le Rouge remained in the top four in the Eastern Conference standings.

