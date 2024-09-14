Detroit City FC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights
September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video
Maxi Rodriguez scored the only goal from the penalty spot as Detroit City FC took a 1-0 victory against New Mexico United to break an eight-game winless streak for the hosts at Keyworth Stadium as Le Rouge remained in the top four in the Eastern Conference standings.
Check out the Detroit City FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 14, 2024
- Halftime Lead Slips Away as Legion FC Drops Points at Loudoun - Birmingham Legion FC
- Indy Eleven Offense Explodes in 3-1 Victory - Indy Eleven
- Memphis 901 FC Defeats North Carolina FC 3-0 on Cancer Kickers Night at AutoZone Park - Memphis 901 FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Falls 3-1 on the Road to Indy Eleven - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Hartford Beats Miami 3-0, Extends Undefeated Streak to Six Matches - Hartford Athletic
- Early Red Card Dooms North Carolina FC in Memphis Saturday Night - North Carolina FC
- Rhode Island FC Continues Road Trip at Orange County SC Tonight - Rhode Island FC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at Oakland Roots SC - San Antonio FC
- Match Notes (9.14.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs San Antonio FC - Oakland Roots
- New England Recall Ryan Spaulding - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Detroit City FC Stories
- Western Conference Leading New Mexico United Comes to Keyworth Saturday Night
- Two Detroit City FC Players Selected for 2024 Minifootball World Cup
- Detroit City FC Unable to Break Down El Paso, Shares the Points on the Road
- Le Rouge Back on the Road, Travelling to El Paso Tomorrow Night
- An Intense 90 Minutes Ends in a Draw Between Detroit City FC and Hartford Athletic