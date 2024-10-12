Detroit City FC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights

October 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC earned its third consecutive trip to the USL Championship Playoffs as it played to a scoreless draw with Indy Eleven at Keyworth Stadium.

