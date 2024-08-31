Detroit City FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

August 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC YouTube Video







Ben Morris leveled for Detroit City FC after Mamadou Dieng had given Hartford Athletic the lead in the first half as the Eastern Conference rivals ended in a 1-1 draw at Keyworth Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.