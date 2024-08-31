Detroit City FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights
August 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video
Ben Morris leveled for Detroit City FC after Mamadou Dieng had given Hartford Athletic the lead in the first half as the Eastern Conference rivals ended in a 1-1 draw at Keyworth Stadium.
Check out the Detroit City FC Statistics
