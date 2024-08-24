Detroit City FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights
August 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC Video
Aaron Bibout scored his first goal in the USL Championship to lift FC Tulsa to a 1-0 victory against Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium to send the visitors back above the playoff line in the Western Conference and end Le Rouge's two-game winning streak.
