Detroit and Hirose Agree to Terms on One-Year Extension

October 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday agreed to terms with left wing Taro Hirose on a one-year contract extension.

Hirose, 24, split his 2019-20 rookie season between the Red Wings and Grand Rapids Griffins. He tied for third on the Griffins with 22 assists and 27 points (5-22-27) despite appearing in only 35 of the team's 63 games. Assigned to Grand Rapids on Dec. 3 after starting the season in Detroit, Hirose contributed more assists and points than any Griffin from that point forward.

The 5-foot-10, 162-pound winger racked up 10 assists during a team-high seven-game assist streak from Jan. 18-Feb. 14, tying for the fifth-longest streak of its kind in the American Hockey League last season.

In 26 games for the Red Wings, Hirose collected seven points (2-5-7) and ranked second behind Filip Zadina among the team's rookie scorers. He recorded two assists in his first four NHL games of the season and had assists in back-to-back outings Oct. 27-29, then became the 183rd Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he returned to Detroit's lineup on Feb. 6 at Buffalo.

Hirose made his pro debut with Detroit during a 10-game stint at the end of the 2018-19 campaign after signing an entry-level contract on March 12, 2019. He has logged 14 points (3-11-14) in 36 career NHL contests.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Hirose spent three seasons (2016-19) at Michigan State University, where he racked up 116 points (33-83-116) and 39 PIM in 106 contests. During his final collegiate campaign in 2018-19, he tied for the NCAA lead with 50 points in 36 games on his way to being named a Hobey Baker Award finalist, a First Team All-American, the Big Ten Player of the Year, a unanimous All-Big Ten First Team selection, an Academic All-Big Ten selection, and to the All-College Hockey News First Team.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.