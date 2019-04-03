Details on the 2019 President's Cup Playoff Picture

The Mayhem have qualified for the 2019 President's Cup Playoffs! There will be at least one home game at the Macon Centreplex this April, though the exact date is yet to be determined. Below is everything you need to know regarding the 2019 postseason, as the Mayhem embark on their journey to reclaim the President's Cup!

Playoff tickets will go on sale on Monday, April 8th at 10:00 AM. Pricing will be as follows:

-$8 for kids age 2-12

-$12 for season ticket holders

-$14 for the general public

-$16 glass seats for season ticket holders

-$22 glass seats for the general public

Season ticket holders can purchase their tickets by calling the Mayhem office at (478) 803-1592. Tickets for the general public can be purchased by visiting the Macon Centreplex Box Office at 200 Coliseum Drive.

The Southern Professional Hockey League has announced plans for a live broadcast of the SPHL's Challenge Round to determine the postseason matchups. This year's show will take place on Sunday, April 7th and will be hosted by Sin Bin Editors Matthew Harding and Mike Campos.

This will be the second year of the Challenge Round. The show will air live on the SPHL's Facebook page and will run from 7:30-8:30 pm ET. The show will feature a live broadcast of analysis and discussion of the first round matchups as the top three seeded teams select their opponents for the first round of the playoffs. The fourth seed will be left with whichever opponent remains.

The analysis team will consist of the coaches of the top four teams to discuss their selections. Peoria's Jean-Guy Trudel, Birmingham's Jamey Hicks, and Huntsville's Glenn DeTulleo have all secured their spots on the show. The fourth spot is still up-for-grabs, and will be occupied either by Mayhem Head Coach Leo Thomas or by Knoxville's Jeff Carr. Quad City Storm Head Coach and former SPHL player Dave Pszenyczny will also join the broadcast to provide commentary and analysis.

"We're going to do everything in our power this weekend to put ourselves in the best spot possible heading into the playoffs," Thomas said. "Our attendance towards the end of the season has been great. Our building is incredibly loud and hard for opposing teams to play in. Home-ice advantage in the first round would be huge for us."

Macon heads to Peoria this weekend to take on the first-place Rivermen in a crucial series in which four points are all but a must. Knoxville hosts the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday and Saturday night, needing to stay ahead of the Mayhem to hold onto their fourth seed. The Ice Bears currently sit two points higher than the Mayhem, but the Mayhem hold the advantage of the second tie-breaker with a superior head-to-head record. The first-tie breaker is the number of wins. The seeding will be finalized at the end of the Macon-Peoria game on Saturday, April 6th.

