Destination Winter Saint Paul Coming to CHS Field

October 23, 2019 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





ST. PAUL, MN - The home of the St. Paul Saints, CHS Field, isn't just a summer destination anymore. During Super Bowl week in 2018 patrons from around the globe descended upon the award-winning ballpark for winter fun. The success of that event is the backdrop for a new experience that will take place this winter at CHS Field. In collaboration between the Saints, Visit Saint Paul and the City of Saint Paul the ballpark will host Destination Winter Saint Paul, a three-month event, that will feature the popular Wells Fargo WinterSkate, which will move from the Landmark Plaza to CHS Field, the Securian Financial SuperSlide, and the Greatest Day Parade, honoring the 40th Anniversary of the 1980 U.S. Men's Olympic Ice Hockey Team.

Destination Winter Saint Paul goes from Friday, December 6 until Saturday, February 22. For the first time since 2005 the Wells Fargo WinterSkate moves from the Landmark Plaza and will now lay over the infield at CHS Field. As in the past skating is free and runs seven days a week, with the exception of Christmas and New Year's. The rink is open to the public Monday-Thursday from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. The rink will be open from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve. On President's Day, Monday, January 20 and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, February 17 the rink will be open all day from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Skate rental, which will be located in the visitors' clubhouse down on the service level of the ballpark, is $5 or free for Wells Fargo credit card holders. Free 30-minute skating lessons with professional skating instructors will be offered from noon-1 p.m. on six Saturdays throughout the season: Dec. 7, Dec. 14, Jan. 11, Jan. 18, Jan. 25 and Feb 1. Lessons are appropriate for all ages. Broomball will also available.

The Securian Financial SuperSlide, which appeared at CHS Field during Super Bowl week in 2018, is a snow slide that begins from the second story patio of the Securian Financial Club where riders will plunge 40 feet down in an innertube over the seating bowl, and glide 130 feet as they "slide" onto the infield dirt (or in this case snow). The Saints, and Mother Nature, will provide snow for the slide. The Securian Financial SuperSlide is open Thursday-Friday from 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m., Saturday 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. and Sunday 11:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. The SuperSlide will also be open on Monday, December 23 from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Thursday, December 26 from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m., Friday, December 27 from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m., Monday, December 30 from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 31 (New Year's Eve) from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Thursday, January 2 from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m., Friday, January 3 from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m., Monday, January 20 (President's Day) from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Monday, February 17 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in one-hour blocks with the final hour from 9:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday and 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for kids 12 and under and are good for unlimited rides during the one-hour time slot purchased. They can be purchased by going to saintsbaseball.com, in person at the box office, or by calling 651-644-6659. The SuperSlide is open to 100 riders an hour and patrons will select the specific day and hour upon purchasing tickets.

Destination Winter Saint Paul will conclude with a very special event, The Greatest Day Parade, honoring the gold medal winning 1980 U.S. Men's Olympic Ice Hockey team, 40 years to the day of their improbable victory over the Soviet Union in Lake Placid. On Saturday, February 22 the day begins in the morning with a hockey exhibition tournament comprised of 12 youth teams from Saint Paul. Each of the 12 teams will represent a country that took part in the 1980 Men's Olympic Ice Hockey competition by wearing their respective sweater. Following the tournament, The Greatest Day Parade will take place at 2:00 p.m. and will begin near the Herb Brooks Statue in Rice Park, go through Downtown Saint Paul and finish at CHS Field. The parade will feature members of the 1980 Men's U.S. Olympic Ice Hockey Team, Minnesota Olympians from the past, including the 2018 U.S. Women's Ice Hockey Gold Medal Team, former Minnesota North Stars and other NHL'ers, Minnesota Fighting Saints, Minnesota Golden Gophers, other dignitaries and youth teams from across the State of Hockey. Once inside the ballpark, an Olympic-style ceremony event will take place honoring February 22, 1980. Following the ceremony, the Olympians, including the 1980 Men's Ice Hockey Team, will sign autographs inside the Securian Financial Club. The event is free and open to the public.

Throughout Destination Winter Saint Paul, select concession stands, featuring heated tents, will be open during operating hours for food and drink purchases and heat lamps will be placed along the concourse of the ballpark.

Organizations will have the opportunity to host events in the Securian Financial Club and rent out the Wells Fargo WinterSkate and Securian Financial SuperSlide. For more information contact Anna Gutknecht at 763-703-5216, email her at agutknecht@saintsbaseball.com or contact the Saints at 651-644-6659, visit saintsbaseball.com or www.VisitSaintPaul.com/DestinationWinter. Information can also be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @destwinterstp.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from October 23, 2019

Destination Winter Saint Paul Coming to CHS Field - St. Paul Saints

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.