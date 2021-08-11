Despite Rodriguez Slam in Second, Dash Fall 9-5 Versus Greensboro

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash fell 9-5 to the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Wednesday night at Truist Stadium after falling behind 7-0 after two frames.

Kevin Folman made his Truist Stadium debut and had a rough outing, allowing five earned runs in the first frame, four of which came from a grand slam off the bat of Lolo Sanchez. Greensboro plated a pair in the second as Eli Wilson led off with a double and scored on a single from Andres Alvarez. Alvarez later came home on a sacrifice fly to center from Jared Triolo.

Despite a grim-looking 7-0 deficit, the Dash bats heated up to post a five-spot in the second. Luis Curbelo led off with a double and later scored on a passed ball. The Dash then loaded the bases, setting the scene for a grand slam from Jose Rodriguez to put Winston-Salem within a run.

Besides a few missed scoring opportunities, both sides were mainly quiet with the bats after the second inning. Greensboro broke through in the ninth after Lolo Sanchez hit his second longball of the night - a two-run shot - to cement a 9-5 Greensboro win.

Reliever Bear Bellomy (9-2) nabbed his ninth win for Greensboro. Kevin Folman (0-2) took the loss for Winston-Salem.

Greensboro now moves ahead in the series 2-0, eliminating the possibility for the two teams to split the Battle of I-40 which continues Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Chase Solesky will man the bump for the Dash. Greensboro will call on Domingo Gonzalez. Coverage from Truist Stadium begins at 6:45 on https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/team/broadcast-corner.

