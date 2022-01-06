Despite Heavy Shot Advantage, Havoc Defeat Thunderbolts 5-1

Evansville, In.: In a game of bad luck bounces and seemingly endless saves from Havoc goaltender Hunter Vorva, the Thunderbolts heavily outshot the Havoc, yet fell short in a 5-1 loss to Huntsville at Ford Center on Thursday night. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Friday, January 14th at 7:00pm CT as they host the Quad City Storm. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

In the first period, Sam Williams opened the scoring for Huntsville, the lone goal of the period despite a 13-7 Thunderbolts shot advantage. It was more of the same in the second period, however the Havoc would score three times to extend their lead to 4-0. Tyler Piacentini scored the first goal at 3:43, followed by two goals from Jacob Barber less than two minutes apart, the second of which on a shorthanded breakaway. The Thunderbolts finally broke through with a power play goal in the fading seconds of the second period, as Brett Radford scored at 19:51 from Cameron Cook and new Thunderbolt Tate Leeson. Another highlight of the evening came at the end of the period with an intense fight between Hayden Hulton and Huntsville's Cole Reginato, in which both players when shot for shot for 20-30 seconds before being broken up. Barber scored the lone goal in the third period to finish the hat trick, along with the goal scoring in general, 5-1.

Brian Billett finished with 18 saves on 23 shots. The Thunderbolts next meet the Havoc on Saturday, January 15th at Von Braun Center, face-off at 7:00pm CT. The Thunderbolts finish this weekend on the road on Friday, January 7th in Vermilion County against the Bobcats. Face-off from the David S. Palmer Arena will be at 7:00pm CT.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

