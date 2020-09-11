DeSalvo Returns to Rays for 2020-21

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Dan DeSalvo for the 2020-21 season.

DeSalvo, 28, was one of South Carolina's offensive leaders last year, finishing with 48 points in 46 games on 19 goals and 29 assists. He ranked second on the club in goals, third in points and fourth in assists. Five of his tallies came on the power play, which was also second-most of any SC skater.

"Dan is a game changer for the Stingrays, and we are so excited to have him back for another year," said Stingrays Head Coach Ryan Blair. "He provides great leadership and sets the bar high for himself and others with his consistent compete level. I can't say enough good things about Dan and we can't wait to see him back in Charleston."

The 2020-21 season will be the sixth pro year for the Rolling Meadows, Illinois native, who also earned two opportunities in the American Hockey League last year. DeSalvo first joined the Cleveland Monsters for three games in late December and then saw action in six contests with the Chicago Wolves during a two-week span in late February and early March. In nine AHL games, DeSalvo registered three assists.

"We have some unfinished business to take care of," DeSalvo said. "I went into last year wanting to have fun and see what happens, take a run at things and just enjoy playing the game. I obviously loved it and being in Charleston you don't really have any complaints.

"Our team was always doing things together even away from the rink. We all got along, and it was just a good vibe in the locker room. Obviously things got cut short and knowing myself, it'd be tough to step away from the game after that."

In total, DeSalvo has suited up for a combined 324 pro games over the last five seasons. 186 of those have come in the AHL, where he's totaled 89 points on 33 goals and 56 assists while suiting up for the Wolves, Monsters, Hartford Wolf Pack and Manitoba Moose. His ECHL career has consisted of 138 games and 130 points on 48 goals and 82 assists with the Stingrays, Toledo Walleye, Jacksonville Icemen and Tulsa Oilers.

Before turning pro, DeSalvo suited up for 153 NCAA games with Bowling Green State University from 2011-15, scoring 102 points on 29 goals and 73 assists as a member of the Falcons. He also spent the 2010-11 year with the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers.

