Derrek Chan: USL League One Save of the Week Winner: Week 16
Published on June 26, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
New York Cosmos YouTube Video
Every week, a fan-voted save is highlighted from USL League One action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Thursday at midnight!
Check out the New York Cosmos Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from June 26, 2026
- Union Omaha Announces July 1st Kickoff Time Moved to 9:30 PM - Union Omaha
- Blake Bowen Nominated for USL League One Mid-Season Defender of the Year Award - Corpus Christi FC
- Wednesday's Match Moved to 5:30 p.m., Followed by USA Watch Party - Charlotte Independence
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