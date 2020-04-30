Dependable Shortstop Ely Back with Birds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The anchor of the Sioux Falls Canaries' infield is back with the Birds for 2020.

Shortstop Andrew Ely will play out his option and return to the team this season, the Canaries announced Thursday.

"I'm very excited to sign with the birds for the 2020 season," Ely said. "Sports have a special way of providing relief from all the uncertainty and abnormality in our lives right now. Please continue to stay home, and I'm confident that the baseball season will be here before we know it. Go Birds!"

Ely (pronounced EE-lee) had an outstanding season for the Birds in 2019, hitting .279/.357/.421 with eight home runs and 46 RBIs. He produced some dramatic moments, including a game-sealing grand slam May 22 at Texas, a walk-off single June 2 vs. Winnipeg and a walk-off walk July 26 vs. Kansas City.

Ely made perhaps his biggest impact on defense, at one point starting at shortstop for the Canaries in 76 out of 77 games.

Ely was a 32nd round draft pick in the 2014 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs out of the University of Washington. After 4 seasons with the Cubs, and a stop at each of their Minor League levels, the New York Mets selected him in the 2017 Triple-A Rule 5 Draft. Ely spent the majority of the 2018 season with the Mets Double-A affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, before making the move to affiliated ball.

