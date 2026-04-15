Deon Cain Talks Stallions Resiliency

Published on April 15, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions YouTube Video







Never count out the Birmingham Stallions

The boys return to Alabama for their first home game of the season this Saturday!

#ufl #birminghamstallions #football







United Football League Stories from April 15, 2026

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