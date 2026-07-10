Denzil Smith: USL League One Save of the Week Winner: Week 17/18
Published on July 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Every week, a fan-voted save is highlighted from USL League One action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Thursday at midnight!
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United Soccer League One Stories from July 10, 2026
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- FC Naples Names Zak Gordon Interim Head Coach for the Remainder of the 2026 Season - FC Naples
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