Denys Kostyshyn: USL League One Goal of the Week Winner: Week 7
Published on April 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video
Every week, a fan-voted goal is highlighted from USL League One action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Wednesday at midnight!
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United Soccer League One Stories from April 23, 2026
- Match Preview: 4.25 LEX V MAD - Forward Madison FC
- Hearts Sign Maine Native Peter Morrell Ahead of USL Cup Play - Portland Hearts of Pine
- One Knoxville SC's Erin Gillroy Moves on to NWSL Role - One Knoxville SC
- Richmond Kickers Sign Defender Josh Erlandson to 25-Day Contract - Richmond Kickers
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