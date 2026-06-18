Denver Summit FC's Commonspirit Performance Center Welcomes Athletes and Sporting Staff

Published on June 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - The CommonSpirit Performance Center officially welcomed athletes and sporting staff on Wednesday. The state-of-the-art facility is the first of its kind, purpose-built to prioritize the health, wellness, and performance of female athletes.

With three soccer fields, advanced recovery technology and facilities designed and created with female athletes in mind, the 20,000-square-foot Centennial facility will serve as the permanent training home for Colorado's first professional women's soccer club.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome our players and sporting staff to the CommonSpirit Performance Center," said Denver Summit FC General Manager, Curt Johnson. "This milestone reflects CommonSpirit Health's commitment to elevating female athletes, as well as the dedication of the many teams whose tireless efforts brought this vision to life. What began as a labor of love has become a world-class facility designed with the performance and well-being of our elite athletes at its core and we have been proud to share this journey with our fans and the broader Colorado community."

The opening of the performance center comes as final preparations are underway at the club's temporary home venue, Centennial Stadium, which is set to welcome fans on July 18th as the Summit takes on the Portland Thorns. Media will have the opportunity to tour the CommonSpirit Performance Center during a grand opening event later this month.







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