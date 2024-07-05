Denver Outlaws vs. New York Atlas Full Game Highlights

July 5, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Denver Outlaws YouTube Video







The first place team in the Western Conference takes on the first place team in the Eastern Conference. Watch all the highlights from the Outlaws vs. Atlas Week 5 matchup.

• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...





Premier Lacrosse League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.